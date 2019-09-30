Access Hollywood
Ray Lewis And Cheryl Burke Drop Out Of 'Dancing With The Stars' After Toe Injury (Reports)

09/30/19
Ray Lewis' "Dancing with the Stars" career has been cut short. The retired NFL star and pro partner Cheryl Burke are reportedly bowing out of the hit reality competition after Lewis suffered a toe injury in rehearsal. Sources tell The Blast that Lewis is disappointed with the development and "didn't want to go out this way." He's not the first contestant to leave the ballroom early. Sailor Brinkley Cook stepped in for mom Christie Brinkley after the supermodel broke her arm while preparing for her Season 28 appearance.

