Ray J is pouring out his heart in his music. Days after filing for divorce from wife Princess Love, the singer chatted with Access Hollywood via Zoom about his emotional new single "Hurt You" and revealed how he and his family are coping during the difficult situation. "When you love somebody, it's never going to leave," he said. "It's just about doing the right thing to make sure she's happy, to make sure our kids are in a good, positive space and the energy around them is really, really good and positive and clean." Ray J also reflected on his personal and professional growth over the years and dished on working in the studio with big sister Brandy. "Hurt You" is available now on all streaming platforms.

