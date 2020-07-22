Access
Raven-Symoné & Miranda Pearman-Maday Said 'I Am' Instead Of 'I Do' In Wedding Vows

CLIP07/22/20
Raven-Symoné is loving life with her new wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday! The "Spacetruck" artist told Access Daily co-host Kit Hoover all about her recent wedding, which included many special details, including saying "I am" instead of "I do" in their vows and dancing to Jay-Z's "99 Problems" right after! Miranda also popped into Raven's interview, and the two sweetly shared what they love most about each other! Plus, Raven opened up about her exciting return to music with her forthcoming album, "The Reintroduction." Raven's latest song, "Serah," drops on July 26. Raven's interview airs on Access Daily on July 27.

Tags: Access, raven-symoné, raven, Miranda Pearman-Maday, Wedding, vows, wife, couple, relationship, celebrity, Love
