Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Raven-Symoné Says Longtime Friendship With Adrienne Bailon 'Feels Good:' 'We Give Each Other Advice'

CLIP03/07/22
Also available on the nbc app

Raven-Symoné is back as Raven Baxter in Disney Channels "Raven's Home" and this season has a bunch of nostalgic cameos, including her Cheetah girls co-star, Adrienne Bailon. Access Hollywood spoke to Raven about their decades-long friendship. "It feels good to be able to have a friend in the industry that is not out for your job. That does not have jealousy underneath it," she said. "Raven's Home" premieres Friday, March 11th on Disney Channel.

Appearing:
Tags: raven-symoné, raven, thats so raven, ravens home, Adrienne Bailon
S2022 E010 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.