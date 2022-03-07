Also available on the nbc app

Raven-Symoné is back as Raven Baxter in Disney Channels "Raven's Home" and this season has a bunch of nostalgic cameos, including her Cheetah girls co-star, Adrienne Bailon. Access Hollywood spoke to Raven about their decades-long friendship. "It feels good to be able to have a friend in the industry that is not out for your job. That does not have jealousy underneath it," she said. "Raven's Home" premieres Friday, March 11th on Disney Channel.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 10 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution