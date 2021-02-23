Also available on the nbc app

Looks like the way to Raven’s heart is through her stomach! Newly married Raven Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday are heating things up in the kitchen as they join Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily. The married break down their go-to pancake recipe which they refer to as “Dutch babies” and explain how meaningful the breakfast dish is to their relationship. Miranda says, “I think the dutch baby was one of the first things I ever made for Raven.” To which Raven responds, “And now I’m married.” Find more recipes and watch their love on full display by following Raven and Miranda on Instagram.

