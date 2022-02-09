Also available on the nbc app

Former NFL player Rashad Jennings chatted with Access Hollywood about judging alongside professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen and international trick dog trainer Sara Carson for "Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania," which airs Feb. 12 on Discovery +. The "DWTS" champ revealed what "Puppy Bowl" fans can expect from the show and shared that he learned new tricks for his own dog while filming. Plus, Rashad predicts which furry team will win big this year during the 2022 "Puppy Bowl."

