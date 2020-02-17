Also available on the NBC app

Rodney Peete was on hand in New York City's famous Times Square, along with shelter partner North Shore Animal League America, to talk about the premiere of the "2020 American Rescue Dog Show." At Hallmark Channel's "Adoption Ever After" event, Rashad Jennings chats and explains why he thinks adopting pets is the way to go! "American Rescue Dog Show," is a Hallmark Channel special event airing February 16 and 17 at 8pm/7c. Following that, "Tails of Joy" with Larissa Wohl airing Monday, February 17 at 10pm/9c. Video assistance provided by Rossi Bros Media.

