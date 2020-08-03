Also available on the NBC app

Rascal Flatts planned to go on their farewell tour this summer, but the dates were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the trio isn't sure when they'll return to the stage – or if it will truly be the end after all! "We don't know when it's going to happen, but I don't even know if it's going to be a farewell tour," Jay DeMarcus told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. "Who knows what's going to happen? I just know that we're waiting to see. I'm not saying it's not going to be, but we're waiting." Jay and bandmates Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney also revealed their dream television gigs, what parts of touring they won't miss and which of them was the biggest heartbreaker back in the day! Rascal Flatts' new EP, "How They Remember You," is available now.

