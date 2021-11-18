Main Content

Rapper Young Dolph Dead At 36 After Being Fatally Shot In Memphis

11/17/21

Young Dolph has died at the age of 36, his attorney Scott Hall confirms to NBC News. The rapper was fatally shot outside of a cookie shop in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Local station Fox 13 reports that an individual identifying themselves as the owner of the store claimed that Young Dolph went into the store to purchase cookies and then was killed when someone drove up and shot him.

