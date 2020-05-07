Also available on the NBC app

UK rapper Ty has died at the age of 47 after contracting the coronavirus, his press team confirmed to The Guardian. The acclaimed hip-hop artist gained prominence with his debut album "The Awkward" and was nominated for the Mercury Prize for 2003's "Upwards." Many members of the British music scene – including fellow rap stars Ghetts, Roots Manuva and Blak Twang – mourned Ty's loss on social media.

