The music industry is mourning the loss of rising hip-hop artist Chynna Rogers, who reportedly died of an accidental overdose at her home in Philadelphia on April 8. She was 25 years old. The late model's family grieved her passing in a public statement that read, "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed." Her New York-based label True Panther Sounds echoed similar sentiments on Instagram, writing, "Rest in Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel." Singer Kehlani also paid tribute to the up-and-coming rapper on social media following the tragic news. "I wish you got all your flowers while you were here," she posted. "A super model rapper way before her time. This hurts."

