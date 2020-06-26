Also available on the nbc app

Rapper Huey has passed away at the age of 32 after being shot in a double shooting on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He and another individual, who survived the shooting, were shot just before 11PM, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. Huey, whose legal name is Lawrence Franks Jr., passed away after arriving at a hospital on Thursday, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. Huey is survived by his teenage daughter.

