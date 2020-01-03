Also available on the NBC app

Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby has found himself in hot water again a little over a week after being arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Police in Miami-Dade county in Florida arrested DaBaby on Thursday after he allegedly punched a man who he claimed owed him money for a performance, according to a police report obtained by Access Hollywood. But Miami police ended up booking DaBaby on a battery charge when they found there was a warrant for the rapper’s arrest on a similar charge in Texas.

