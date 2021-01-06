Also available on the nbc app

Randy Jackson is getting back to his musical roots! The "American Idol" alum joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and talks about joining the new "Name That Tune" as band leader and teaming back up with Journey for a new album. Randy also tells Mario he's down to reboot their past MTV hit "America's Best Dance Crew" and reveals how closely he keeps in touch with his "Idol" pals Ryan Seacrest, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. "Name That Tune" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9 PM EST on Fox.

