Also available on the nbc app

Ramona Singer is keeping things real! The reality star stopped by "Housewives Nightcap" to talk about the new season of "The Real Housewives of New York," which premieres on Bravo May 4. Ramona agreed that filming without Dorinda Medley made things go smoother and revealed what fans can expect from new cast member Eboni K. Williams. Ramona also shared why she believes Leah McSweeney "gets pleasure" by "sticking it" to her this season. Plus, Ramona sets the record straight on her dating life!

Appearing: