Rami Malek's offer to be a royal babysitter apparently caught Kate Middleton a little off guard! The newest Bond villain revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week that he once surprised the mom of three with his willingness to help out around Kensington Palace and even babysit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three kids!

