Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Regé-Jean Page & Emily Brown Have Double Date At Wimbledon

CLIP07/08/22

This double date is at love-love! Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown sat together on day 12 at Wimbledon in London, England to watch the Men's Singles Semifinal match. Rami and Lucy made a series of shocked faces as they excitedly watched the match, while Regé-Jean and Emily made a series of flirty faces at each other. Rami and Lucy have been dating for over four years now, but Regé-Jean and Emily first sparked romance rumors last year.

