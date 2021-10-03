Also available on the nbc app

Rami Malek is ready to be the bad guy! The Oscar winner tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about joining the James Bond franchise as the villain in "No Time To Die," star Daniel Craig's final outing. Rami raves about working with Daniel and jokes whether he's now "an honorary Bond girl" after kissing him on set in 2019. And, Rami explains how his acclaimed turn as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" prepared him for this role. "No Time To Die" hits theaters on Oct. 8.

