Ralph Macchio joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” and reflected on the “Karate Kid” film that he starred in 36 years ago. Ralph revealed that he has a few mementos from the set of the original film, “I happen to keep a couple of things from the original ‘Karate Kid’ film one is the ’47 Ford convertible which is in the ‘Cobra Kai’ show. One is the headband that I wore and the trophy that I won,” Ralph said. “One thing that I haven’t brought out that I took off the set, which was a Miyagi heirloom, which is the original silk embroidered gi of the Bonsai tree.” Ralph added, “At one point this was going to be what Miyagi gave Daniel to wear in the tournament, but they wanted Daniel to be in white white and Johnny Lawrence to be in black black.” Ralph stars in “Cobra Kai” that’s streaming on Netflix.

