'Racing Wives' Dish On Squashing Family Drama, Polo With Prince Harry & The 'Intense' Season Finale

In the world of NASCAR, there's as much excitement off the track as there is on! "Racing Wives" stars Samantha Busch (the wife of Kyle Busch), Ashley Busch (the wife of Kurt Busch) and Whitney Ward Dillon (the wife of Austin Dillon) talked to Access Hollywood about the biggest moments in the reality show's debut season, including Kurt and Kyle's heartwarming reconnection, Sam's painful struggle with infertility and the awkward dinner party that put Whitney in a difficult place with best friend Mariel Lane. Plus, Ashley dished on getting to play in the Sentebale Cup with Prince Harry in 2018 and 2019. The season finale of "Racing Wives" airs Sept. 20 at 10/9c on CMT.

