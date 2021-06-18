Main Content

Rachel Weisz Says 'Black Widow' Is Surprisingly Very 'Moving': 'I Shed A Tear When I Saw It'

Rachel Weisz chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming flick, "Black Widow," and dished that the highly-anticipated flick is thrilling, with spectacular action sequences, and it’s everything you would expect from a Marvel film. Rachel also noted that the movie is surprisingly moving and admitted to crying a bit after watching it all play out. "Black Widow" hits theaters July 9 and will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access the same day.

