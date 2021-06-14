Main Content

Rachel McAdams Turned Down Starring Role In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Role 3 Times

“The Devil Wears Prada” almost had a different leading lady! Rachel McAdams was originally the actress film execs wanted to sign as the loveable Andy. Cast and crew from the hit movie came together to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film, and Director, David Frankel, told Entertainment Weekly that the actress turned down the role three times. “The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” he said.

