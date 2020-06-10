Also available on the NBC app

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to happen across the country, Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay took time during their hit podcast "The Bachelor Happy Hour" to discuss the ongoing movement, the lack of diversity in the franchise, and Becca addressed the pro-police Instagram her fiancé posted. "Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted…I don’t align with and I don’t agree with," Becca admitted.

