Rachel Lindsay is speaking out after Hannah Brown faced major backlash for singing the lyrics to a song which included the N-word. The attorney told her fans that she felt compelled to address the issue, especially after reaching out to Hannah personally. The former "Bachelorette" shared that she was personally offended by Hannah using the word, but wanted to challenge her to do better. Hannah's ex Tyler Cameron reposted Rachel's video and noted that he thought she "hit the nail on the head."

