Rachel Lindsay Says She Partied So Hard At Her Wedding That Hubby Bryan Abasolo Left In Slippers

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo know how to turn up! The "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" co-host sat down with All Access' Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to spill details from her "intimate" and "very unique" wedding to her "Bachelorette" love, Bryan Abasolo – and revealed that they and their guests partied so late into the night that Bryan was left with tons of blisters! Rachel teasingly pleaded the fifth on rumors that Demi Lovato and "Bachelor in Paradise" star Mike Johnson are an item and explained why she claps back at people who mistakenly think her new reality show is about stalking. "Ghosted" premieres Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

