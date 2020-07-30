Also available on the nbc app

Rachel Lindsay is not holding back on how she truly feels about Becca Kufrin's fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. The former "Bachelorette" had a few choice words to share about her "Bachelor Happy Hour" co-host's man, who has faced major heat for supporting law enforcement amid nationwide protests against police brutality, while chatting with Danny Pellegrino on his "The Everything Iconic Podcast." "I think he’s a piece of s**t, and I have said to her, ‘I will not f**k with him.’ He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn’t the first time he’s had problematic behavior. When he was on the season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students child actors, it was a lot, so this is who this man is," Rachel said. "And he’s a piece of s**t to me."

