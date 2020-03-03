Also available on the NBC app

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Rachel Lindsay made a surprise appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Women Tell All” for an important reason: to address online harassment. The 34-year-old, who competed as the “Bachelorette” on the show’s thirteenth season, gave an emotional speech where she told the audience about how “graphic” and “explicit” some of the hate mail she receives can be. After other women shared their personal experiences with online harassment, Rachel left them with the message that they have much more courage than the people who send out insults from behind a screen.

