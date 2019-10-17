Rachel Lindsay Is 'Confused' Over Colton Underwood 'Petty' Social Media Digs: 'I Don't Have Time For This'

Also available on the NBC app

Rachel Lindsay is definitely not on the same page as Colton Underwood! After the Season 23 Bachelor slammed Rachel on social media over her feud with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Raven Gates, the 34-year-old reality star expressed her frustrations with the entire situation. "I'm so confused as to why he thinks I ran my mouth. It's so petty to me," Rachel admitted on a recent episode of the "Whit & Ry" YouTube series.

