Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Rachel Lindsay Is 'Confused' Over Colton Underwood 'Petty' Social Media Digs: 'I Don't Have Time For This'

CLIP10/17/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Rachel Lindsay is definitely not on the same page as Colton Underwood! After the Season 23 Bachelor slammed Rachel on social media over her feud with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Raven Gates, the 34-year-old reality star expressed her frustrations with the entire situation. "I'm so confused as to why he thinks I ran my mouth. It's so petty to me," Rachel admitted on a recent episode of the "Whit & Ry" YouTube series.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Rachel Lindsay, access hollywood, colton underwood, raven gates, feuds, social media, bachelor nation, bachelor, colton and rachel
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Hoda Kotb Jumps For Joy As Daughter Hope Catherine Crawls For The First Time On Thanksgiving
CLIP 12/03/19
Janet Jackson And Rihanna Fans Desperately Want A Song Collaboration After British Fashion Awards
CLIP 12/03/19
Britney Spears Reveals What She Did For Her Fun-Filled 38th Birthday Celebration
CLIP 12/03/19
Brad Pitt Admits He Hasn't Cried In 20 Years But Is Now Much More 'Moved By My Kids'
CLIP 12/03/19
Idina Menzel Reveals Son Is 'Not A Fan' Of Her Singing But Thinks 'Frozen 2' Is 'Badass' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Rihanna Slays In Leg-Baring Satin Alongside A$AP Rocky At British Fashion Awards
CLIP 12/02/19
Howard Stern Calls 'America's Got Talent' The Ultimate 'Boys' Club' After Gabrielle Union's Exit
CLIP 12/02/19
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Pens Sweet Tribute To His 'Princess' On Her 38th Birthday
CLIP 12/02/19
Patrick Schwarzenegger Details His Intense Transformation For 'Daniel Isn't Real' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Rachel Brosnahan Predicted Sterling K. Brown Would Join 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': 'I Willed It To Happen!'
CLIP 12/02/19
Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Love To Join Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt In The MCU (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Skipping President Trump's Buckingham Palace Visit
CLIP 12/02/19
Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Dating Jeezy: 'We Both Met At A Very Important Time In Our Life'
CLIP 12/02/19
Sherri Shepherd Took On 'The Masked Singer' To Challenge Herself: 'I Said Yes 'Cause I Was Scared'
CLIP 12/02/19
Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Is 'Calling BS' On Royal's Denial: 'He Knows What Happened'
CLIP 12/02/19
John Stamos' 1-Year-Old Son Billy Adorably Mistakes His Dad For Elvis Presley
CLIP 12/02/19
Rihanna Can't Stop Giggling When Running Into Paul McCartney On Flight
CLIP 12/02/19
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Living Together With Her Three Sons
CLIP 12/02/19
Rod Stewart Criticizes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Not Spending Christmas With The Queen
CLIP 12/02/19
Chrissy Teigen Proudly Fires Back After Someone Shamed Her For Hiring 'Chefs And Nannies"
CLIP 12/02/19
Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube Amid College Admission Scandal: 'I'm Terrified To Make This Video'
CLIP 12/01/19
Kate Middleton Whips Up Tasty Treats With Mary Berry For A Very Special Occasion
CLIP 12/01/19
Prince Harry Praises Rugby Legend Gareth Thomas For 'Saving Lives' On World AIDS Day
CLIP 12/01/19
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together
CLIP 11/30/19
Jesse Metcalfe Says Wedding Planning With Cara Santana Is 'Non-Existent' For This Relatable Reason
CLIP 11/30/19
'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's Ex Fiancé Jed Wyatt Gushes Over New Girlfriend
CLIP 11/30/19
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Friendsgiving With Ex Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox And More
CLIP 11/29/19
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!
CLIP 11/29/19
Meghan Markle Gets Praised By Archbishop Of Canterbury: 'She's A Person Of Profound Humanity'
CLIP 11/28/19
Anna Duggar and Husband Josh Duggar Welcome Baby No. 6: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing With Joy'
CLIP 11/28/19
From Zac And Vanessa To Demi And Ashton: Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits Over Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/27/19
Why Lori Loughlin 'Really' Needs To Testify In College Admissions Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/27/19
Ariana Grande Lookalike Was 'Shocked' When Star Reacted To Their Eye-Popping Resemblance (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/27/19
Lily Allen Sparks Engagement Speculation With David Harbour After Wearing New Ring
CLIP 11/27/19
Alex Rodriguez Crashes Jennifer Lopez And Kim Kardashian's Girl Time In New Facebook Ad
CLIP 11/27/19
Madonna Cancels Multiple Madame X Shows On Doctor's Orders Amid 'Overwhelming' Pain
CLIP 11/27/19
Avril Lavigne And Billionaire Boyfriend Phillip Sarofim Call It Quits After 1 Year Of Dating
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle May Cook Thanksgiving Dinner Herself Without Any Help (Reports)
CLIP 11/27/19
Helena Bonham Carter Gives Meghan Markle Advice On Intense Media Scrutiny: 'That's About Them'
CLIP 11/27/19
Fan Gets To Be Access Hollywood Guest Correspondent For 'Frozen II' Premiere
CLIP 11/27/19
Garcelle Beauvais Believes Fans Will See The 'Real Her' On 'RHOBH': 'I'm Here To Play!'
CLIP 11/27/19
'Legacies': Danielle Rose Russell On Landon's Heartbreaking Reaction To Remembering Hope
CLIP 11/27/19
Katy Mixon Says Motherhood With Two Kids Close In Age Is 'Unreal'
CLIP 11/27/19
Kate And Oliver Hudson Kick Off Thanksgiving With Silly 'Turkey Trot' Dance
CLIP 11/27/19
Jennifer Lopez Gives Charlize Theron Advice On Fame: 'It's Just About Being Your Best Self'
CLIP 11/27/19
North West Looks So Grown Up In Silly Mirror Selfie With Kim Kardashian
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo On 2-Year Engagement Anniversary
CLIP 11/27/19
Lori Loughlin's Lawyers Are 'Grilling' Her In Mock Trials Ahead Of Court Appearance (Report)
CLIP 11/27/19
Will Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Their Second Child In The United States?
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian And Miley Cyrus Top List Of Decade's Biggest Fashion Faux Pas
CLIP 11/27/19
Dove Cameron Opens Up About Therapy And Mental Health: 'Needing Help Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'
CLIP 11/27/19
President Trump's Son Barron Looks So Grown Up Heading To Mar-A-Lago For Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/26/19
Cancer Cure Controversy: Man Arrested For Selling 'Apricots From God' Speaks Out (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/26/19
The Sensation Of Harry Styles: Why The Former One Direction Singer Has Inspired A Fan Frenzy
CLIP 11/26/19
Priyanka Chopra Surprises Sleeping Nick Jonas With New Puppy & His Reaction Is Priceless
CLIP 11/26/19
'Melrose Place' Cast Reunites For Dinner In NYC More Than 20 Years After Show's Finale
CLIP 11/26/19
Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of Daughter Stormi's Playroom Filled With Barbies And Louis Vuitton
CLIP 11/26/19
50 Cent Predicts Lizzo Has 'Even More Exciting' Things Ahead: 'She's Extremely Talented' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/26/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Break Silence During Six-Week Royal Hiatus For This Kind Reason
CLIP 11/26/19
Tina Turner Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday With Inspiring Video: 'I Look Great, I Feel Good'
CLIP 11/26/19
Chrissy Teigen Wins Thanksgiving With Whimsical Fruit Skewer Turkey For Daughter Luna
CLIP 11/26/19
Shawn Johnson's Husband Andrew East Needed 9 Staples In His Head After Fainting At Home
CLIP 11/26/19
Princess Charlene Admits Being A Mom To 4-Year-Old Twins Is 'Exhausting' In Rare Interview
CLIP 11/26/19
Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton 'Blew It' As People's Sexiest Man Alive After John Legend's Spicy Elf Moment
CLIP 11/26/19
Kelly Clarkson Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Singing 'L.A.M.B.' Medley On 'The Voice': 'I'm So Excited'
CLIP 11/26/19
Russell Crowe's Multimillion-Dollar Property 'Absolutely F**king Smashed' By Australia Bushfires
CLIP 11/26/19
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Laughs With French Montana While Visiting Him In The Hospital ICU
CLIP 11/26/19
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Is Obsessed With Meghan Markle And Here’s Why
CLIP 11/26/19
Shania Twain Confirms That She’s Teaming Up With Harry Styles: 'We're Going To Collaborate' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/26/19
Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Platinum Blonde Mullet: 'Punk Vibe'
CLIP 11/26/19
Kate Middleton and Prince William Cheekily React To Camila Cabello Stealing From Kensington Palace
CLIP 11/26/19
Kate Flannery Has Much Love For Her 'DWTS' Castmates: 'There's So Much Magic In This Room'
CLIP 11/26/19
Lauren Alaina Thrilled That She ‘Got To Be Super Sassy’ For 'DWTS' Freestyle: 'A Good One To Go Out With'
CLIP 11/26/19
Ally Brooke Says James Van Der Beek And His Wife Will Be In Her Life Forever
CLIP 11/26/19
Sean Spicer Never Thought His White House Job Would Lead To 'DWTS': 'It's An Unbelievable Experience'
CLIP 11/26/19
Karamo Brown Proud Of 'Lifelong Friendships' With 'DWTS' Castmates: 'I'm Not Going To Say Goodbye'
CLIP 11/26/19
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Join Kris Jenner To Hand Out Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need
CLIP 11/26/19
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff On Her Family’s Tennis Court
CLIP 11/26/19
Hannah Brown Reacts To Peter Weber's Invite To Join 'Bachelor' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/26/19
Peter Weber Asked Hannah Brown To Join His Season Of ‘The Bachelor’ In Bombshell Footage
CLIP 11/26/19
Newlyweds React To Dwayne Johnson And Danny DeVito Crashing Their Wedding!
CLIP 11/25/19
Hannah Brown Crowned 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 28 Champion Alongside Partner Alan Bersten
CLIP 11/25/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Thanksgiving Plans: All The Details On Their Family Celebration
CLIP 11/25/19
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel: How They Make Their Marriage Work
CLIP 11/25/19
Shania Twain Once Surprised Post Malone Backstage At His Show Before He Made It Big
CLIP 11/25/19
Debra Messing Transforms Into Lucille Ball For 'Will & Grace' Episode And The Result Is Mind-Blowing
CLIP 11/25/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And Danny DeVito Crash A Wedding In Mexico
CLIP 11/25/19
Selena Gomez Had Massive Panic Attack Right Before Performing At AMAs (Reports)
CLIP 11/25/19
Meghan Markle Touched The Hearts Of These Elementary Students: 'She's A Great Role Model'
CLIP 11/25/19
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Prince Andrew's 60th Birthday Party Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (Report)
CLIP 11/25/19
T.I. Sets The Record Straight Over Taking Daughter To The Gynecologist: 'I Began To Embellish'
CLIP 11/25/19
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Archie Hits New Milestone Right In Time For Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/25/19
Ryan Lochte Is Ready For A 2020 Olympics Comeback: 'I Have More Motivation Than Ever'
CLIP 11/25/19
Countess Luann On Bethenny Leaving 'RHONY': 'The Other Women Can Shine More'
CLIP 11/25/19
Jenna Dewan Denies Shading Camila Cabello At The 2019 AMAs: 'I'm Such A Big Fan Of Hers!'
CLIP 11/25/19
Kylie Jenner Throws A Lavish Friendsgiving Complete With A Place Setting For Beyoncé
CLIP 11/25/19
Dennis Quaid Addresses 39-Year Age Gap With Fiancée Laura Savoie: 'It Really Doesn't Bother Us'
CLIP 11/25/19
Princess Beatrice And Fiance Visit Prince Andrew Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
CLIP 11/25/19
John Legend Admits His Biggest Thanksgiving Cooking Fail: 'It Was Not Good'
CLIP 11/25/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.