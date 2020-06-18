Also available on the NBC app

Rachel Lindsay is getting honest about how she really feels about Matt James being named as the first black "Bachelor." Rachel, who made history on "The Bachelorette" as the first, and until now, only black lead of the series, got candid about the recent casting while speaking to Andy Cohen on a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "I'm excited that there's a black Bachelor, I just want to say that. But, I hated the timing of it because it does seem like a reaction to what is happening in our country," she said.

Appearing: