Rachel Lindsay and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, were among thousands of people across America who protested the death of George Floyd - and now she is detailing her powerful experience. "I heard beautiful speeches. It was beautiful to see so many people in unity marching and protesting for what they believed in and the injustices they’re facing in this country," the former "Bachelorette" said on a recent episode of her "Higher Learning" podcast.

