Rachel Lindsay is once again speaking out about the diversity issues she has seen within Bachelor Nation. Rachel, who was the first Black "Bachelorette" back in 2017, recently made an appearance on Showtime's "Ziwe," during which comedian Ziwe Fumudoh asked the reality star if she faced any backlash for ending up with a white man. "It's something I was worried about before I went on the show. I think I got a little bit more grace because I was the first and people were just excited that a person of color was in this role. But then I think when the next person chose someone that wasn't Black, and then by the time we got to the third one it was like, you know what, they're just not going to choose anybody that's Black," she claimed.

