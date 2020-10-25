Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' From Amber Heard Trial With 'His Good Name'
Rachel Brosnahan is taking it back to the '70s for her new thriller "I'm Your Woman," telling Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles how the film serves as a "reclaiming" of that decade's true crime genre "from a female perspective." The Emmy winner also dishes on working with a baby in "nearly every frame" of the movie and how that experience was "challenging" but also "so special." "I'm Your Woman" will be available on Amazon Prime Dec. 11.