Rachel Bilson says she recently had a job pulled from her due to some candid recent comments. On the latest episode of her podcast "Broad Ideas," "The O.C." alum told listeners that she lost the unnamed gig after speaking openly about sex on a friend's podcast. "In this day and age, I'm baffled. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest, and the subject was sex," she shared in part.

