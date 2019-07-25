Rachel Bilson Explains Dating As A Single Mom

Also available on the NBC app

Dating as a single parent isn't always easy. On an episode of "The Viall Files," Rachel Bilson got candid about her experiences looking for love as mom to 4-year-old Briar Rose, whom she shares with ex Hayden Christensen. The "Hart of Dixie" alum revealed one tell that tips her off that a guy isn't a good match for her and her daughter, and she explains why she hasn't introduced any romantic interests to her little girl just yet.

