Rachel Bilson is setting things right with "The O.C." co-star Tate Donovan, more than fifteen years after he directed an episode of their hit series. When Tate joined Rachel and fellow alum Melinda Clarke's new podcast, "Welcome To The O.C., Bitches," the actress apologized for any off-putting on-set behavior during his time in the director's chair. "I know some of us kids were little ass****s. That speaks to that whole unaware, youthful, ignorant, just idiots … And I hope I wasn't as bad as it's come off," she shared, adding that she wanted to "apologize on record." Tate told Rachel that "everyone get caught up in" the hype of early fame and told her she was a "total sweetheart" on set.

