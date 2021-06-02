Main Content

Rachel Bilson And Melinda Clarke Address Mischa Barton's 'Perplexing' Claims About 'O.C.' Exit

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are sharing their side of the story after Mischa Barton claimed that "bullying" behind the scenes led to her departure from "The O.C." During a sneak peak of their upcoming episode of their hit podcast, "Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!," Rachel and Melinda got candid about Mischa's "perplexing" interview with E! News. "I'm definitely pretty confused by most of it and I don't know who she's referring to because I didn't personally witness any of that. So I don't know who she's referring to or what because I did not see it myself," Rachel said.

