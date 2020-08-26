Rachael Leigh Cook took a page out of the real world for the concept for her new movie. The "Love Guaranteed" star tells Access Daily's Scott Evans how an actual lawsuit she heard about launched her idea for the upcoming rom-com – but how much experience does she have with dating apps herself? Rachael also dishes on working with co-star Damon Wayans Jr., and jokes why she thinks she scored a lead role in 1995's "The Baby-Sitters Club" on her first audition because "no one else showed up." "Love Guaranteed" premieres on Netflix Sept. 3.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight