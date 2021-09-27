Also available on the nbc app

R. Kelly has been found guilty on all charges in his ongoing sex trafficking case. The embattled R&B singer was found guilty on Monday of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the anti-sex trafficking Mann Act, per NBC News. The US Attorney's Office for the Easter District of New York confirmed the news on Twitter writing, "R. Kelly found guilty on ALL COUNTS." The disgraced superstar pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

