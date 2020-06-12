Also available on the nbc app

As of this week, "Queer Eye" fashion expert Tan France is officially a U.S. citizen. "It's just such a relief to know that I can't be deported ever again," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "I've had to leave this country so many times, and it's been a really hard 20 years. But it's so nice to know that this is my home, and nobody gets to tell me it's not my home anymore." Tan and his co-stars also talked about the everyday heroes they worked with on Season 5 of "Queer Eye," which is streaming now on Netflix.

