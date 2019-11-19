'Queen & Slim' Stars Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith React To Film's Early Oscar Buzz

Also available on the NBC app

Is "Queen & Slim" an early awards season favorite? It sure looks like it! Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall tells stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith about the film's 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its place in the Oscar conversation. Screenwriter Lena Waithe also explains how the story touches upon socially relevant topics like police brutality but is ultimately a love story. And, Daniel – a native Brit – shares the funny backstory behind how he mastered his Ohio accent for the movie. "Queen & Slim" premieres Nov. 27.

