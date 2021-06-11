Main Content

Queen & Senior Royals Reunite For G7 Summit In First Outing Since Lilibet’s Birth

The senior British royals are stepping out for a global occasion. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate joined the Queen for a reception during the G7 economic summit on Friday, mingling with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson upon their arrival. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were also on hand, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Her Majesty also posed with her fellow world leaders for a photo op during the event. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the first time in two years the figures have met in person for the economic talks.

