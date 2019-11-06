Also available on the NBC app

"The Little Mermaid Live!" debuted and it was quite a hit! Queen Latifah totally stole the show with her amazing performance of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" as the iconic sea witch Urusula. Fans also has some thoughts about what Shaggy wore as Sebastian the crab. ABC executive Robert Mills, the SVP of Alternative Series, Special and Late Night Programming tweeted about the claws too saying, "For those wondering, Shaggy wore crab claws in early rehearsals and it looked ridiculous." Another wild moment was John Stamos' ad-libbed joke, where he seemingly got confused about Prince Eric's name!

