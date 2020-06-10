Main Content

Queen Latifah's Powerful Advice For The Next Generation: 'This Is Your World. Take Over.'

CLIP06/10/20
Queen Latifah is encouraging young people to stay motivated in the fight for justice. "Don't think this is the end of the world; take this as a beginning," she said in a wide-ranging interview with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "Take it as an opportunity to take your world. This is your world. Take over. You know? Get involved in the process. Get registered to vote so you can get rid of the people who are not prosecuting these cases that are allowing these things to happen to you." The actress also discussed the two important films highlighted in the second year of the Queen Collective, her short film mentoring and development program for women directors of color. The Queen Collective films will premiere June 13 at 9/8c on BET.

