Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for round two! Queen Latifah dished on the upcoming sequel to "Girls Trip" during a candid virtual interview with Access Daily's Kit Hoover. "It's always been the intention for there to be a 'Girls Trip 2,'" she confirmed. "I know they were working on a script for it. We need [it]!" The 50-year-old superstar also opened up about paying tribute to her late mother, Rita Owens, and starring opposite Adam Sandler in "Hustle." The "Beyond Breathless" documentary airs Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET on A&E. Visit https://www.lungsandyou.com/ for more information about interstitial lung disease.

Appearing: