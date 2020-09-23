Also available on the nbc app

Queen Latifah is a big fan of Tiffany Haddish and Common's relationship! The "Girls Trip" star was all smiles as she dished about the charismatic couple's romance while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "They are funny, is what they are!" she said. "I'm so happy for them! Knowing him and knowing her, I can only imagine the conversations they must have. I know she keeps him on his toes so much, and they probably just laugh so much! I know they're crazy together!" The Emmy-winning actress also discussed her partnership with the American Lung Association to host the first-ever livestream benefit #Act4Impact, which will raise money for the organization's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Tune into Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET for the two-hour event. Donations can also be made at lung.org/act4impact.

