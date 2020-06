Also available on the NBC app

On the 2019 Video Music Awards red carpet, Queen Latifah raved to Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez about her talented pal Missy Elliott, who is being awarded with the show's coveted Video Vanguard Award. The actress also reacted to some of the most iconic fashions in VMA history and revealed the hilarious downside of attending an award show near her hometown of East Orange, N.J.

