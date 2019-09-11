Also available on the nbc app

The "America's Got Talent" judging panel has welcomed some royalty! Queen Latifah joined "AGT" alongside Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, where the quartet talked with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans backstage. The Oscar nominee revealed that she was "excited" to weigh in on the talented acts, but also "a little nervous" to be the newcomer. The veterans had their own concerns, though – including Gabrielle's spotty vision after undergoing eye surgery!

