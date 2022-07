Queen Elizabeth's photographer is spilling the royal tea! Last week a new portrait of the monarch was released in honor of her 96th birthday on April 21. The photo was taken by photographer Henry Dallal at Windsor Castle in March, and the snap shows the queen with two of her Fell ponies. Now, Henry is spilling behind-the-scenes secrets to OK! Magazine about the portrait session.

