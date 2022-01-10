Also available on the nbc app

On February 6, 2022 Queen Elizabeth will mark 70 years of service in the United Kingdom and the historic milestone is being celebrated in a big way! Her Royal Highness will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. The unprecedented anniversary will be honored with a number of events and initiatives throughout the year, culminating in a four-day holiday weekend in June 2022.

