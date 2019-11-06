Queen Elizabeth's New Clothing Will No Longer Be Designed With Real Fur

Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth's closet is getting a modern makeover. The 93-year-old royal's longtime dresser Angela Kelly has revealed that the monarch's new outfits will only be made with faux fur going forward. "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm," Kelly writes in her book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe." A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also confirmed the fashion move, though The Queen may still wear existing ceremonial items with fur from her wardrobe.

